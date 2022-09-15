BROOKVILLE — North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission presented an update on its activities at this week’s Jefferson County commissioners meeting.
Jim Chorney, executive director, North Central, started with their newest program, the ARC Community Capacity program.
“If you recall, we did a call for projects four or five months ago, and we received quite a bit from Jefferson County in regards to projects that were out there that
needed some help,” Chorney said. “Basically, this position was brought on to help our local officials submit for federal and state grants.”