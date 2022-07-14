BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners heard a presentation at their meeting on Tuesday in Jefferson Place.
Dave Richards, Brookville Trail Hub, said their goal is to provide a trail from Brookville to Brockway, which will complete a missing gap in the Pennsylvania Wilds loop. It will end up being a total 220-mile approximate trip.
“Where we stand today is that we have our 501(c)3 non-profit approved, and our Pennsylvania sales tax exclusion is pending,” Richards said. “We do have all of our officers, and we have a board and we still have a number of openings; the board consists of eight to 11 people, and we currently have six members.”
He said they are actively trying to find more members for the board.
“If you know of anybody that might be interested, please let us know,” he said. “We are now taking memberships, and we’re using an organization called Givebutter that helps us plan campaigns and accepts it.”