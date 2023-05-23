Jefferson Place

Jefferson Place. (File photo/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners approved a motion that changed the law firm that represents the county in an ongoing lawsuit at Tuesday’s meeting.

A motion was made to relieve Zwick & Zwick Law Firm from representing Jefferson County in all matters pertaining to Arcon Contracting, Inc.’s lawsuit against Jefferson County.

Tags

Recommended for you