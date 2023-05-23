BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners approved a motion that changed the law firm that represents the county in an ongoing lawsuit at Tuesday’s meeting.
A motion was made to relieve Zwick & Zwick Law Firm from representing Jefferson County in all matters pertaining to Arcon Contracting, Inc.’s lawsuit against Jefferson County.
During a question and answer portion of the meeting, Herb Bullers, commission chair, said that this lawsuit has been going on since 2019 and it was picked up at the end of the election campaign for some reason.
“I don’t have anything in particular to say about it, and it’s been going on since 2019, and for some reason it was in the paper at this time,” Bullers said.
The lawsuit stems from a dispute over work on the Jefferson County Jail renovation project between roughly 2016 and 2017. Arcon, a general contractor, sued the county and the project architect, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, for more than $500,000. At issue is which of the parties involved in the project was responsible for delays that were incurred.