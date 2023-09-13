BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik made a motion a Tuesday’s meeting to approve the following applications for payment as submitted by the Hotel Tax Committee: Brockway Recreational Revitalization Group — Reprinting Brochures, $5,100; Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce — Advertising Drive-In Event, $2,812.50; PRIDE (Punxsutawney Revitalization) — Advertising for Wojack Weekend, $5,157.50; and Brookville Chamber of Commerce — Advertising for the Tasting Tour Project, $4,314.
The motion was seconded by Herb Bullers and passed with Bullers and Pisarcik voting “yes” and Scott North abstaining.
North said he needed to abstain as he has an interest and role in at least one of those organizations.
Bullers asked members of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, who were in attendance at the meeting, if they had any upcoming events.
Adriana Rubino, chamber president, said they have teamed up with the Moonlite Drive-In Theater to hold a fundraiser, selling tickets to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 14. She said it is a fully interactive event. She said a lot of people travel from far away to see the film and she thinks it will bring in quite a number.
Jamie Popson, chamber executive director, said the other grant was for the wine walk. She said they are re-vamping it this year, calling it the Tasting Tour. She said they are bringing in food trucks and wineries, and they have reached out to several distilleries that offer moonshine, rum and vodka, among other spirits. She said they are trying to steer away from the traditional wine walks that every town in the surrounding area is doing. She said their souvenirs are also getting a bit upscaled as well.