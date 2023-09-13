Jefferson Place

Jefferson Place. (File photo/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik made a motion a Tuesday’s meeting to approve the following applications for payment as submitted by the Hotel Tax Committee: Brockway Recreational Revitalization Group — Reprinting Brochures, $5,100; Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce — Advertising Drive-In Event, $2,812.50; PRIDE (Punxsutawney Revitalization) — Advertising for Wojack Weekend, $5,157.50; and Brookville Chamber of Commerce — Advertising for the Tasting Tour Project, $4,314.

The motion was seconded by Herb Bullers and passed with Bullers and Pisarcik voting “yes” and Scott North abstaining.

