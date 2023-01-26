McGinnis and Kougher

Jefferson County auditors Douglas Kougher (left) and Edward McGinnis jointly announced their campaign for reelection.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

Incumbent Jefferson County elected auditors Edward J. McGinnis and Douglas Kougher have announced their intention to seek re-election to a second term in the office.

They jointly submitted the following statement to The Spirit:  

Tags

Recommended for you