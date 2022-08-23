BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners approved several Community Development Block Grant projects at Tuesday’s meeting.
One of them was in Big Run. The commissioners entered into the consulting services agreement with Gwin Dobson, & Foreman, Inc. in the amount of $15,000 for engineering services for the Mitchell Avenue street improvement project.
In Corsica, the commissioners agreed to enter into a consulting/engineering service agreement with Gwin, Dobson, and Foreman Inc. in the amount of $18,500 for the Brookville Municipal Authority Water Street waterline replacement project
The commissioners also authorized the filing of the Commonwealth Financing Authority Multimodal Transportation Fund application for funding in an amount not to exceed $1 million for the improvement of Service Center Road in Brookville.