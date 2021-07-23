FROSTBURG — Countryside Baptist Church will hold its “God of Space” themed Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9-13.
Classes for all age groups will be held and will feature Bible and missionary stories, crafts, games, ventriloquism, contests, Scripture memorization, penny marches, a missionary project, songs and refreshments.
Pastor Don Pendley will be bringing his ventriloquist figure “Chico” with him during the week, and other characters will be making appearances, including “Space Cadet Franky Frog,” “The Neighborhood Puppets,” “Granny” and “Space Ranger.”