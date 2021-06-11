PUNXSUTAWNEY — Country music singer Jo Dee Messina is scheduled to perform at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center on Sept. 11.
She has had six No. 1 singles on the Billboard country music charts and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. She also has been honored by the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music.
Messina, 50, also has been on the comeback trail since being diagnosed with an unspecified cancer in 2017.
“Jo Dee Messina is a seasoned veteran in the music industry, always evolving and reintroducing herself and her sound as she gains new experiences in life,” according to a news release announcing the concert.
“Jump-starting her career, Jo Dee’s breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, sold over five million albums worldwide, and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and Grammy Awards.”