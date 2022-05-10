PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council spent a long period of time discussing the various zoning ordinances in regard to a new business wanting to set up shop on North Findley Street in the former Miracle Lounge building.
Matt Kopenhaver and Jason Huffman want to open a brewery in the structure, which has been vacant for a very long time.
Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, spoke on behalf of the business community.
“My point of focus tonight is a new business trying to open in the borough, downtown Punxsutawney, who are being denied due to zoning code restrictions,” Laska said.
She said it would be a locally owned and operated brewery. The location, 265 N. Findley Street, is currently zoned as both manufacturing and commercial, which would prevent brewing and selling in the same facility.