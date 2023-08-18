Barclay Square trees

Barclay Square in Punxsutawney has many trees, some of which may need to be removed depending on their condition.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council received quotes to remove one tree on Civic Center grounds that Dave Bofinger, Public Works supervisor, said is too damaged because of a recent storm.

Justin Cameron, Punxsutawney Borough Council president, said that Bofinger received quotes. John Goss’s quote was the lowest, and they voted to accept that bid to remove the damaged tree that fell onto the bandstand in one of the storms.

