PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council received quotes to remove one tree on Civic Center grounds that Dave Bofinger, Public Works supervisor, said is too damaged because of a recent storm.
Justin Cameron, Punxsutawney Borough Council president, said that Bofinger received quotes. John Goss’s quote was the lowest, and they voted to accept that bid to remove the damaged tree that fell onto the bandstand in one of the storms.
Eric Story, council member, said the last storm and the one before it brought a lot of branches down in the park.
“I think we need to have someone come and evaluate some of these trees and cut some of them down,” Story said. “Every time we have a bad storm
there’s branches everywhere, and the guys did a good job cleaning that up as they do with any storm damage.”
Story said that a month ago a tree came down and hit a transformer.
“Even these along Union Street are going to come down and hit a vehicle,” Story said.
Justin Cameron, council president, said he loves the trees, but if it’s structurally compromised, something needs to be done.
Story said you don’t know until you start cutting.
“We can have somebody come in and assess it,” Cameron said.
He added that they could have Goss evaluate some of the trees and have the bad ones removed and plant new trees in their place.