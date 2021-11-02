PUNXSUTAWNEY — Residents of Jefferson County reported to the polls on Tuesday to vote in a variety of local contests, with the Punxsutawney council and school board having been of particular interest. Both bodies will be joined by new faces next year.
Punxsutawney Borough Councilhad four open four-year seats and one open two-year seat. The four-year seats appeared to have been claimed by Justin Cameron, Cynthia Rebuck, Devon Luzell and Eric Story, while Joshua McAfoos defeated Sharon A. Murray for the two-year seat.
The Punxsutawney Area School Board also had some closely-watched races. As it elects members by region rather than at large, the majority of candidates were not opposed for their seats. They included Lisa Mennetti in Region II, Matt Kengersky in Region IV, Robert Cardamone in Region V and Cindy Depp-Hutchinson in Region VI — though Trevor Yount launched a write-in challenge against Depp-Hutchinson. Depp-Hutchinson won the race, but the margin of victory may have been thin, with her 253 votes stacked up against 232 still-to-be-counted write-ins.
Only one race was contested on the ballot: Cammy Knarr and Katie Laska for Region III. Laska won that race and will join the board next year.