PUNXSUTAWNEY — Big Run Borough Council terminated its mowing contract with Big Run Baseball at this week’s meeting.
George Bedell, Big Run Council president, said they needed to approve Day Services to finish the mowing season for 2023.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 2:29 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Big Run Borough Council terminated its mowing contract with Big Run Baseball at this week’s meeting.
George Bedell, Big Run Council president, said they needed to approve Day Services to finish the mowing season for 2023.
Bedell said Day’s bid was $180 per occurrence for Veteran’s Park and the ballfield and $60 per occurrence for the Big Run War Memorial.
“The reason for the termination is because they didn’t cut at the ball diamond, the banks and they didn’t do the trimming, and Wayne McKee had to come around and do the trimming and he was getting tired of that,” Bedell said.
Bedell said the War Memorial looked really bad.
“We could’ve sent ourselves a letter to cut the grass out there,” he said. “It was 10 inches high, and when they cut it they blew onto the sidewalk and then it got raked in here and Robin McKee had to come down and clean up the grass in the building.”
Bedell said that he contacted Big Run Baseball and learned that some of them had quit. He said that seems to be what always happens.
“You get a baseball thing going, people get in there to take care of thing and as soon as their kids are out of there, they’re out there with them,” Bedell said. “That field looked good with that fence they put in and now it’s rolled up and gone and all that’s left is mud.”
Mayor Joe Buterbaugh said he doesn’t want to see anything happen to the baseball team because of all the kids who are participating.
“But it needs to be taken care of; when they come to get permission, we need to talk with them,” he said. “The old axiom, you pay a little more, but you get a much better job, and that’s what happened here.”
