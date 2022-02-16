PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council approved a request from the chamber of commerce to move this summer’s farmers market into Barclay Square at this week’s meeting.
Katie Laska, president of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, came to council with the request.
“I want to start in May until the end of September, every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. for a farmers market in Barclay Square,” she said. “Before it was on a side street on a Friday, and we had to close the roads. This is the first time we’re going to have it in the park this year, and then we won’t close any streets.”