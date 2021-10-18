CHERRYHILL TWP. — A Loretto man was killed in an accident Sunday afternoon, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Monday in a release.
Lynn Farabaugh, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the coroner, Farabaugh was driving a tractor and trailer westbound on Route 553 Highway in Penn Run, Cherryhill Township, hauling soybeans.
A witness said the trailer began to roll over as the vehicle approached the intersection of Route 553 Highway and North Harmony Road. The tractor then rolled over as well, striking a utility pole and two vehicles and damaging a mobile home.
The witness said Farabaugh did not appear to be driving fast.
The coroner reported that Farabaugh was severely entrapped, and was freed by firefighters.