CENTER TWP. — Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. confirmed in a report Thursday the identity of the man shot and killed by a state trooper after a vehicle pursuit in Center Township this week.
The individual was identified as John Vincent Dye, 51, of Homer City.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:55 p.m. Sunday, according to a state police news release published the following day. Police said a trooper from the Indiana barracks was on patrol in marked vehicle. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop for undisclosed reasons in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township, Indiana County. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene, and the trooper pursued.
Police said the chase continued several miles on various roadways within the township and the borough Homer City. Troopers deployed hollow spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but were not successful.
A trooper shot Dye during an encounter along Route 119 near Tide Road in the township. The circumstances were not immediately described. Police said troopers immediately rendered aid, but the subject succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Overman’s report confirmed the gunshot wounds were the cause of death. The time of death was estimated at around 12:29 a.m. July 3. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.
Police said no troopers were injured, and Dye was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time. Route 119 was temporarily closed for on-scene investigation. Citizens’ Ambulance Service, the Homer City Volunteer Fire Department and the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency/911 assisted.
The trooper, who was not identified, has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation, which is Pennsylvania State Police policy. The state police Troop A Major Case Team, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and the coroner’s office are investigating.