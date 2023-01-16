NORTH MAHONING TWP. — A Rochester Mills man found dead following a single-vehicle crash in Marchand Sunday afternoon is believed to have died of the medical emergency that caused the crash, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said in a report released Monday.
Overman said that Paul Weaver, 72, did not appear to have sustained any injuries as a result of the crash that occurred at approximately 1:29 p.m. Jan. 15. There was no damage to the vehicle after it exited the highway and came to rest in a nearby yard.