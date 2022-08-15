EAST MAHONING TWP. — A Clymer man was killed in a farm tractor accident on Monday, according to a report from Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr.
Overman ruled the death of Charles Dale Wise Sr., 43, accidental.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 6:52 am
The report said Wise was mowing a field on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township, Indiana County, when the International Harvester tractor he was operated struck a stump and rolled over. Wise was trapped beneath the tractor and had to be freed by firefighters.
