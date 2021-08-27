The Punxsutawney Corn Cob Club held its annual picnic this week at Bill Deeley’s farm, located near Marion Center. The members enjoyed a tournament with their Pittsburgh Steelers official cornhole board: (front, from left) Deeley, Paul “Rusty” Johnston, Bill Cooper, (second row) Wick Divelbiss, Frank Roberts, Matt Kengersky, (third row) Max Neal, Tom Brown, Doug Chambers, (fourth row) Rick Fairman, Jim Gigliotti, Butch Philibur, (fifth row) Dick Eberhart, Jeff Grube, Larry Neal, Mark Pete, (sixth row) Sam Smith, A.J. Dereume, Jesse DeChurch and Barney Stockdale.
Corn Cob Club holds annual meeting
- By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
