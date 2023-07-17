SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council named their first-ever Citizen of the Year on Monday, giving the award to Cooper Harris.
Council president Michelle Yamrick said a the idea was brought to the council a while back to recognize remarkable citizens, noting that some boroughs have citizens of the month or quarter. She said they decided to start awarding Citizen of the Year. She said they had a nomination for Cooper Harris.
Gregg Gillaugh, with Turnabout Boxing, said Harris has been volunteering with Turnabout Boxing for two years, and has been working multiple jobs and juggling a full school schedule until he graduated this past year. He said Harris has volunteered hundreds of hours with their senior program and other programs.
“We could not operate those programs without him. Not only do we have those current programs that are running, but we also have other programs that will be operational in the next couple months. We have a senior program called Beat Boxing that was custom tailored for Cooper because of his passion for music, and it combines music and boxing into a hybridized program. We have veterans programs and other programs coming as well. It is all possible because of Cooper,” Gillaugh said.