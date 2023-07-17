Cooper Harris Sykesville

Cooper Harris was named the 2023 Sykesville Citizen of the Year, the first recipient of the award. He was awarded for his volunteerism and his work with Turnabout Boxing: (from left) Jim Pompeii, Turnabout Boxing; Harris; Greg Gillaugh, Turnabout Boxing; and Aviana Gillaugh, Turnabout Boxing.

SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council named their first-ever Citizen of the Year on Monday, giving the award to Cooper Harris.

Council president Michelle Yamrick said a the idea was brought to the council a while back to recognize remarkable citizens, noting that some boroughs have citizens of the month or quarter. She said they decided to start awarding Citizen of the Year. She said they had a nomination for Cooper Harris.

