Coolspring Power Museum: The air blast engine project trilogy, part 2

After a couple of hurdles, our project has since progressed well, as documented in the first part of the trilogy, “It’s happening.” Satisfying? Definitely, yes! But reflecting back, it was easy.
Look at the great, detailed drawings made by our contractor, watch the crew dig and pour concrete, dig some more and install engine foundations, and it happened very well. But now there are choices to be made. So how to begin? What is needed first? Seems like a special logo would be best.
So we again contacted Mary Beth, owner of Creative Marketing Strategies, to do her magic. She had already created all the artwork for the mugs, tee shirts and caps that we are selling for proceeds to help our ABI project. Hence, a fantastic logo was created. A great tool for all correspondence.