Way back in the early 1970s, while chatting with John Wilcox one day, I learned that the Buckeye Pipe Line Company of Ohio experimented with many different brands of engines, unlike the Eureka of West Virginia, and National Transit of Pennsylvania, both of which standardized on one or two brands. Buckeye used DeLaVergne, various types of Bessemer, St. Mary’s, Kleins, Ruston and various farm engines.
Surprisingly, they had imported three 12-horsepower Benz Diesels for their Parent, Homan and Clark stations. The Clark engine had experienced a catastrophic accident and was lying in their Blackrun tool yard. John had acquired the Homan engine, but the Parent engine was still available.