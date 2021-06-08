COOLSPRING — The Coolspring Power Museum, a hidden treasure located less than 10 miles outside of Punxsutawney and barely off Route 36, will be the site of quite a gathering this weekend, with the museum’s June Exposition and Flea Market set to begin on Thursday and run through Saturday.
Hours for each day of the expo will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the event will feature Miller engines. “Twenty-one years after Miller 2000 and the dedication of the 300-horsepower Miller engine, Miller 2021 will include the dedication and running of the 150-horsepower Miller engine. All engines built in Springfield, Ohio, will be included,” the museum’s website explains.
The museum is housed on the family farm of its founder, Dr. Paul Harvey, who has shared his regular feature, The Flywheel, with The Spirit’s readers for many years.
“We farmed right up to the back of the house here at the museum, and my dad had a John Deere H 1935, and it’s still here and we still use it for pulling the wagons around and such,” Harvey said in a recent interview.