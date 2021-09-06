The air blast injection building is now progressing extremely well. It will house the 12 hp Augsburg air blast Diesel and its dynamo, the 12 hp Benz solid injection Diesel, and the 12 hp Graz air blast Diesel and its belted air compressor.
These all will be displayed in a fantastic 30 by 40 foot brick structure reminiscent of a 1900s German Powerhouse. Guests will both see and hear the ambiance of the Old World. There will be no other installation like it anywhere. It will be a journey into the past.
Our general contractor endured a delay, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to secure materials and available sub-contractors for the task, but now has succeeded getting our project surging ahead again.
Good people have been recruited, and a unified and cooperative goal is being achieved. Now it’s getting exciting! Excavators and holes, huge concrete trucks, wooden forms and busy men attending their tasks. Very satisfying.