COOK FOREST — The French and Indian War encampment will return to Cook Forest State Park June 11-12. The park released the full schedule on Friday.
The encampment is a living history event in which actors portray life during the French and Indian War. The two-day event will include conversations with woodland natives; demonstrations including cannon and musket firing, cooking, blacksmithing, tinsmithing and pottery; games for children; sessions with renowned historians; a sutler camp; French and Indian War-era artisans; and live tactical engagements, according to a news release from the park. Re-enactors will portray British, colonial, French, and Native American characters demonstrating 18th-century lifestyles.
Events will take place along the Black Bear Trail by the Sawmill Center for the Arts.