HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Friday encouraged anglers to consider using state park campsites for overnight fishing trips as trout season approaches. A total of 43 campgrounds throughout the state will provide camping for the April 2 opener.
“As trout season nears, it is important that the public is aware of the wonderful opportunities for fishing and camping at our state parks,” Dunn said. “We are proud to support outdoor recreation efforts on public lands and look forward to seeing a great turnout this year as people continue to turn to the outdoors for their health and wellbeing.”
Clear Creek and Cook Forest state parks are among those opening.