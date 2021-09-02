Contention at Punxsy school board over masks

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Concerned parents and citizens jammed into the Punxsutawney Area School Board meeting room at the administration building to display their displeasure concerning the mask mandate that has come down from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
As the meeting got underway, Dave Young, school board solicitor, informed the crowd that the mask topic was not on the agenda.
“That is not on the agenda for any formal board action,” Young said. “It can’t be because we’re a political subdivision of the commonwealth and we’re duty bound to legally abide by the law.”