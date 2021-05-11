PUNXSUTAWNEY — Construction on the new terminal for Tri-County Transportation’s buses is underway, with the excavation nearly complete at the site of the former Bell Township Elementary School.
“The excavation is completed or close to being completed,” Paul Hetrick, director of transportation for the Punxsutawney Area School District, said at the school board meeting Tuesday night. “The building is being manufactured and delivered on site and then constructed up there.”
Hetrick said the stormwater runoff ponds are completed for the drainage.
“They are getting there and expected to have everything under roof and the bus lot ready for day one of the 2021- 2022 school year upcoming in August,” Hetrick said.