Kally's Kourt

Randy, Kay and Rick Nesbitt; Kelly Young; and Kassidy, Kris, Mark and Peyton Graham look over the asphalt surface of what will become Kally’s Kourt at East End Park.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — After years of fundraising and planning, construction of the tennis court that will be dedicated in memory of Kalysta “Kally” K. Graham is underway at the East End Park in Punxsutawney.

Graham passed away at the age of 16 on July 21, 2016, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

