PUNXSUTAWNEY — After years of fundraising and planning, construction of the tennis court that will be dedicated in memory of Kalysta “Kally” K. Graham is underway at the East End Park in Punxsutawney.
Graham passed away at the age of 16 on July 21, 2016, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Back when that occurred, her family and friends were devastated by the news. Everyone wanted to find something that they could do in Kally’s name.
Rick Nesbitt, Kally’s grandfather, said the space will also two pickleball courts.
“With Josh’s park here, it’s going to be beautiful and a great place for families and kids to come and spend the day ... It’s been a long time coming.”