PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council received some bad news this week regarding the construction of a tennis and pickleball court at the East End Playground, which is on hold once again as only one bid was received.
Toby Santik, borough manager, said Terra Works Inc. submitted a bid in the amount of $148,000.
Santik said conversations with the solicitor and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are ongoing to determine whether the single bid received can be accepted.