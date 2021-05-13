Council

Mahoning East Civic Center in Punxsutawney. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council received some bad news this week regarding the construction of a tennis and pickleball court at the East End Playground, which is on hold once again as only one bid was received.

Toby Santik, borough manager, said Terra Works Inc. submitted a bid in the amount of $148,000.

Santik said conversations with the solicitor and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are ongoing to determine whether the single bid received can be accepted.

