BROOKVILLE — The Constitutional Republicans of Western Pennsylvania held a prayer vigil on Sunday for refugees who have been displaced from their native country, highlighting refugees from Ukraine, Syria and those on the southern border of the United States with Mexico.
Vice-President Randy Bartley said, “When we started, we were just going to have a vigil for the Ukrainian refugees. Then someone said to me
‘What about the Syrian refugees? What about the refugees crossing our southern border?’. That’s when we thought that we should expand it a little bit.”
The music for the vigil was provided by Rebekah Askey, who sang “Living Hope” by Phil Wickham and “Great I Am” by Phillips, Craig and Dean.