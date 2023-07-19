PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney borough will be holding a free community-wide yard sale this weekend.
Mary McHenry, Punxsutawney borough code enforcement officer, said the free community wide yard sale will be held on today, Friday and Saturday, July 20, 21 and 23.
She said there is no permit fee required.
There are sign regulations. If you wish to place signs on any property other than your own, you must obtain written permission from that property owner.
You would need to bring the written permission to the code office in the civic center and pay a $10 sign deposit, which will be refunded when your sale is over and signs have been removed.
McHenry said that signs are not permitted on telephone poles, street or stop signs, or any borough or state property.