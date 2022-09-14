Welcome Wagon 2022

“Magic Mike” Gigliotti has nothing up his sleeve as he entertains some new IUP students: (from left) Jason Burchfield, Bridgette Flanagan and Adelle Thomas.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The IUP Welcome Wagon was out in full force Wednesday to welcome students back to Punxsy.

Mary Jude Troupe, IUP Welcome Wagon organizer, said this is the fifth year, but only the fourth event because of COVID-19. 

