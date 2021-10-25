Halloween is Saturday, and there will be plenty of opportunities between now and then for trick-or-treaters to show off their costumes and stock up on goodies.
Those looking to get an early start can report to the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School parent-teacher organization’s trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The event, originally scheduled for today, was pushed back due to expectations of rain. For the moment, the forecast shows a largely sunny day Wednesday.
Most of the festivities, naturally, are set for Halloween itself. Locally, the Punxsutawney First Church of God will kick things off with a trunk-or-treat event from 2 to 4 p.m.
Punxsutawney’s parade and costume contest in Barclay Square will begin at 6 p.m., with trick-or-treating then continuing until 8 p.m. The Punxsutawney Fire Department will be stationed at crosswalks throughout town to keep families safe.
Other local municipalities followed suit. Young Township, Bell Township and Big Run borough will have trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Brookville’s annual Halloween parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., and trick-or-treating will run until 8 p.m.
And if you didn’t get your fill of Halloween fun on Saturday, McCalmont Township will have a trunk-or-treat event in the firehall parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m.