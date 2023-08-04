PUNXSUTAWNEY — The George C. Brown Community Pool has closed for the summer early following the resignation of manager Frank Wittenberg.
Wittenberg, who managed the pool alongside his wife, Kim, said he decided that they were ready to move on earlier than expected from the position.
“The pool is closing because I resigned. My wife has volunteered here the whole time this year that I’ve been the manager; even after going through knee surgery she continued on,” Wittenberg said.
He said his wife was repeatedly “berated” by an individual he declined to name.
“In order for me to be a good Christian, I’m turning the other cheek; I’m choosing to walk away instead of engaging,” Wittenberg said.
He added that the pool would only have been open another two weeks and they would have been running with a skeleton crew, necessitating that they close some of those days anyway.
He said they opened earlier than normal this year.
“So, we have the same amount of days in as last year. Due to circumstances that are out my control, I’m resigning,” Wittenberg said. “I’m never going to turn my back on my family, when someone is disparaging to my family and makes comments that I never should’ve been hired because I’m not from this town and I don’t know how things work.”