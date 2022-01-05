Community members remember Mike Defelice

YOUNG TWP. — When people first heard the news on Tuesday that Mike Defelice had passed away, many couldn’t believe it and hadn’t realized that he had been in poor health in the last several years, as it wasn’t a well know fact.
Most everyone said the same thing that no one could ever replace him for all the things he was involved in and the work he did behind the scenes.
Many people knew him from his work as a Young Township supervisor over the last several years.
Ron Heitzenrater, Young Township supervisor, said when he heard the news about Defelice’s passing he was shocked.
“Mike meant so much to so many people and he certainly meant a lot to the township,” Heitzenrater said, adding that its going to be hard to replace somebody like that.