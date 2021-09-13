PXYCF Day of Giving 2021

The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. Board of Directors consists of: (front, from left)  David Smith, treasurer; Matthew Kengersky, vice president; Jeffrey Long; Devon Vallies; (back) Katie Donald; Marisa Stockdale; Nancy Anthony, assistant treasurer; and Shirley Sharp, secretary. Missing from the photo are Robert Cardamone, president; Roberta Dinsmore; Ryan Ishman; Casey Lellock; Laura Page; Tim Spence; and Susan Wolfe.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation (PXYCF) is preparing for the National Day of Giving in November.

Robert A. Cardamone, president of PXYCF, said they are seeking financial sponsors for the 2021 National Day of Giving.

Cardamone said that PXYCF is an independent, tax-exempt foundation serving the Punxsutawney area. 

“The foundation will participate in the 2021 National Day of Giving on Nov. 30, hosting a collective fundraising event locally,” Cardamone said, adding that the Foundation’s mission is to develop, invest and distribute resources to charitable not-for-profit organizations in the Punxsutawney area that positively impact the quality of life and the economic opportunities of the community and its members.

