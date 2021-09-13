PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation (PXYCF) is preparing for the National Day of Giving in November.
Robert A. Cardamone, president of PXYCF, said they are seeking financial sponsors for the 2021 National Day of Giving.
Cardamone said that PXYCF is an independent, tax-exempt foundation serving the Punxsutawney area.
“The foundation will participate in the 2021 National Day of Giving on Nov. 30, hosting a collective fundraising event locally,” Cardamone said, adding that the Foundation’s mission is to develop, invest and distribute resources to charitable not-for-profit organizations in the Punxsutawney area that positively impact the quality of life and the economic opportunities of the community and its members.