PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation announced that it is accepting proposals for 2023 Bonus Grants.
Bonus Grants are designed to provide additional funds up to $500 to charitable non-profit and/or public organizations to support or enhance activities for “tweens,” youth ages 11 to 14, during the summer of 2023.
Proposals are due to the Foundation not later than April 11. Proposals must demonstrate a minimum of 20 hours of group activities to be conducted between June 5 and Aug. 18, 2023. Activities are required to address an area of arts, humanities or science, and to engage a minimum of eight tweens. Activities are to take place within the area encompassed by the Punxsutawney Area School District.