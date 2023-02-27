Bonus Grant application Borough Explorer

In 2022, the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation funded a Borough Explorer program. Participants in the program learned about the ways the borough maintains a safe environment for residents and visitors. During the program, they met police chief Matt Conrad and Fury, the police dog. They learned about the specialized training Fury has had and how he is able to assist the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department to keep the community safe.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation announced that it is accepting proposals for 2023 Bonus Grants.

Bonus Grants are designed to provide additional funds up to $500 to charitable non-profit and/or public organizations to support or enhance activities for “tweens,” youth ages 11 to 14, during the summer of 2023.

Recommended for you