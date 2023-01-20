PUNXSUTAWNEY— The Punxsutawney Area Community Center will be a hub of activity throughout this year’s Groundhog Day Festivities.
Rob McCoy, executive director, said on Wednesday, Feb. 1, they’ll have their craft show in the gym, with the set-up time from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be open until 9 p.m.
The craft show in the gym on Groundhog Day will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“If you would like to get a spot there are a few left,” McCoy said.
The concession stand will be open Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and midnight to 1 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Gobbler’s Knob’s Got Talent that starts at 1 p.m. in the Jackson Theater.
McCoy said that on Wednesday and Thursday, they have “Groundhog Day” the movie, with three showings, 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
He said on Groundhog Day, they have two showings at 8 and 10 a.m. Admission is free.