PACC

Punxsutawney Area Community Center. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY— The Punxsutawney Area Community Center will be a hub of activity throughout this year’s Groundhog Day Festivities.

Rob McCoy, executive director, said on Wednesday, Feb. 1, they’ll have their craft show in the gym, with the set-up time from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be open until 9 p.m.

