Rob McCoy Day 2021
Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

In case you forgot to mark your calendar, Tuesday was Rob McCoy Day in Punxsutawney. McCoy is well known in the community for his rolled-up sleeves and efforts to assist non-profits and organizations with their fundraisers, including the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, for which he is the executive director. McCoy recently joined the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle to help celebrate Punxsutawney Phil; his Inner Circle name is “Downpour.” The Rob McCoy celebrants were imbibing at the Burrow on North Findley Street.

