In case you forgot to mark your calendar, Tuesday was Rob McCoy Day in Punxsutawney. McCoy is well known in the community for his rolled-up sleeves and efforts to assist non-profits and organizations with their fundraisers, including the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, for which he is the executive director. McCoy recently joined the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle to help celebrate Punxsutawney Phil; his Inner Circle name is “Downpour.” The Rob McCoy celebrants were imbibing at the Burrow on North Findley Street.
featured
Community celebrates Rob McCoy Day
- By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- New Salvation Army leaders take charge
- Hawbaker pleads no contest to theft charges, will pay $20M
- Brookville council considering new fireworks ordinance
- Community celebrates Rob McCoy Day
- Chamber update: Hero Garden Flags now available
- New Phantastic Phil unveiled at playground
- Brookville grad named Ashbrook Scholar
- Henry Ford Museum's new exhibit celebrates motorsports
Popular Content
Articles
- Brockway man charged with child porn, rape
- Sykesville to keep fair season rolling
- Punxsy grad elected to Penn State Behrend Hall of Fame
- Clearfield County Fair returns with 160th edition Sunday
- Punxsutawney woman captures dog, deer encounter
- New Phantastic Phil unveiled at playground
- Charles Buterbaugh celebrates retirement from Air Force
- Police: Missing 5-year-old Indiana County boy drowned in swimming pool
- Punxsy VFW baseball set to play for state championship
- Punxsy community center hosting job fair
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.