BROOKVILLE — Construction of the new county offices in Jefferson Place has wrapped up.
Chair Herb Bullers said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Jefferson County Commission that the county is moving some offices onto the first floor, previously occupied by Means-Lauf Super Drug.
In other business, Commissioner Scott North answered a question regarding Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s
announcement that 50 counties, including five of the six largest counties in the commonwealth, have agreed to join the historic opioid settlement that would bring more than $1 billion to Pennsylvania, with up to $232 million delivered in 2022.