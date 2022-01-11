New county offices finished

Jefferson County Commission chair Herb Bullers gave a tour of the new offices on the first floor, which was formerly occupied by a drug store. The new conference room is much larger than the current one upstairs.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Construction of the new county offices in Jefferson Place has wrapped up.

Chair Herb Bullers said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Jefferson County Commission that the county is moving some offices onto the first floor, previously occupied by Means-Lauf Super Drug.

In other business, Commissioner Scott North answered a question regarding Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s

announcement that 50 counties, including five of the six largest counties in the commonwealth, have agreed to join the historic opioid settlement that would bring more than $1 billion to Pennsylvania, with up to $232 million delivered in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you