BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners received updates on several ongoing projects at their meeting Tuesday as they approved two resolutions regarding Community Development Block Grant funding.
They adopted a resolution approving additional language required by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for the submission of the 2021 CDBG program application.
The commissioners also adopted a resolution approving the submission of an application for grant funds to DCED for the Strategic Management Planning Program.
In other business, Jamie Lefever, the county’s director of economic development, said the construction of Love’s Travel Stop on Route 28 in Pine Creek Township is continuing on schedule.