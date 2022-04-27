BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners recognized the capability, contributions and impact that Ken Burkett and his team at the Jefferson County Historical Society and have had to enrich the community at Tuesday’s meeting.
Commissioner Scott North said that it’s useful to know our heritage and because it informs and drives us to where we’re going.
“It’s not just people who can draw lineage to families going back 100 to 200 years,” North said. “It’s what shapes our communities, even people who are new to our area, they add to that flavor.”