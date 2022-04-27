Commissioners Ken Burkett

Ken Burkett, director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, was recognized for his efforts, along with his staff, (from left) Kat Lyons, operations director; Jamie Popson, marketing director; Burkett; Tracy Zents, president of the Historical Society; and Colleen Cooney, board secretary.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners recognized the capability, contributions and impact that Ken Burkett and his team at the Jefferson County Historical Society and have had to enrich the community at Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioner Scott North said that it’s useful to know our heritage and because it informs and drives us to where we’re going.

“It’s not just people who can draw lineage to families going back 100 to 200 years,” North said. “It’s what shapes our communities, even people who are new to our area, they add to that flavor.” 

