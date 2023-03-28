BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners proclaimed the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month at Tuesday’s meeting.
Pat Berger, executive director of Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center, said they are recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month in a different and more meaningful way this year.
The advocacy center and District Attorney Jeff Burkett will be co-sponsoring a training for all Jefferson County law enforcement.
Berger said that Burkett, the Jefferson County detectives and members of the Pennsylvania State Policed will present the training.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to train a whole generation of police officers on successful investigation techniques for child abuse cases,” Burkett said. “This is our second training held this year, as we previously held a training in January to 32 members of the multidisciplinary team.”