Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Jefferson County commissioners have proclaimed the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month: (from left) Jeff Pisarcik, commissioner; Pat Berger, director, Western PA CARES for Kids; Scott North, commissioner; Cass Burkett, assistant director, CARES; and Herb Bullers, commission chair.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners proclaimed the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month at Tuesday’s meeting. 

Pat Berger, executive director of Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center, said they are recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month in a different and more meaningful way this year.

