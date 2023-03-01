Jeff Tech commissioners

Students from Jeff Tech attended Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting and explained the different shops and classes that they attend and how the school will assist them with finding a job through the co-op program: (front, from left) Nicole Weible, Emma Orris, Paiden Trayer, Morgan Little, (back) commissioners Jeff Pisarcik and Herb Bullers, Jeff Tech director Dr. Barry Fillman, A.J. Hewitt, Nick Highfield, Bryce Ansinger, Otto Snyder, Casey Roseman, JOC chair Dr. Fred Park and commissioner Scott North.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners received their yearly visit from students from Jeff Tech in Winslow Township.

Dr. Barry Fillman, administrative director, brought a coloring book created by the members of the Art Club and Art Department to give to the commissioners.

Tags

Recommended for you