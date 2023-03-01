BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners received their yearly visit from students from Jeff Tech in Winslow Township.
Dr. Barry Fillman, administrative director, brought a coloring book created by the members of the Art Club and Art Department to give to the commissioners.
Dr. Fred Park, Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee chairman, said that the school is a very unique place.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of Jeff Tech,” Park said. “Just like your job (county commissioners), you have to do everything you can so the county can function, it’s the job of the JOC to provide the policies and rules and regulations and to support the programs.”
He said they heard a lot about learning today.
“Every learning situation is different, and I think that’s what education is all about,” Park said. “It comes in different ways, and Jeff Tech has really shown me that.”