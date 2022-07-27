BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners received an update on the opening of a new business in Jefferson County at their meeting Tuesday.
Jamie Lefever, Jefferson County Development Council, said that Love’s Travel Center opened this past week.
“We’re working with them to have a grand opening and ribbon cutting and we’d like for everyone to come Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., and there’ll be some presentations and speakers,” she said.
Lefever said Love’s is located at 1373 Rt. 28, Brookville.
“This has been a project for a very long time, and its a big win for Jefferson County,” Lefever said.