BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners gave an update on the ongoing efforts to decertify Pennsylvania Great Outdoors as Jefferson County’s tourism promotion agency.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said they are continuing the decertification process and asking that all of the county’s municipalities and boroughs call for a vote on the issue.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said they have had 20 municipalities vote to decertify. He said they are close to the 65 percent of the county’s population that they need for decertification.
Commissioner Scott North said they are giving all of the municipalities time to take up the issue.
“What we want to do is respect the process. Not every municipality has had the chance to pick up the matter. We don’t want to get ahead of those boroughs and townships that deserve that opportunity to speak on behalf of their people. We are being patient until we have heard from everyone,” North said.