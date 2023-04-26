Commissioners ABATE

Members of the Jefferson County chapter of ABATE were in attendance at the commissioners meeting on Tuesday when the commissioners voted to proclaim May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month: (from left) Doug Simpson, Debi Appleton and David Schroeder.

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners passed a motion proclaiming May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month in Jefferson County during Tuesday’s meeting. 

Doug Simpson, vice president of Jefferson County ABATE, thanked the commissioners for their proclamation.

