BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners passed a motion proclaiming May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month in Jefferson County during Tuesday’s meeting.
Doug Simpson, vice president of Jefferson County ABATE, thanked the commissioners for their proclamation.
“Every year in May is Motorcycle Awareness Month throughout the state of Pennsylvania. This is the first time we have had a proclamation with our chapter, and we are just honored and glad to do it. It brings awareness to people that motorcycles are out there and to look twice and save a life,” Simpson said.