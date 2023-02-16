BROOKVILLE — The new system for selling doe licenses is set to begin in the summer.
Jim “Moon’ VanSteenberg, Jefferson County treasurer, said at Tuesday’s Jefferson County commissioners meeting that he received some more news regarding the doe license changes that are going to be implemented.
“Anybody that has a license system in place right now for game will be eligible to sell doe licenses; the first day will be the second Monday in June,” he said,
He said when you buy your hunting license, you can purchase your doe license at that time.
“It will be a very interesting process,” VanSteenberg said, adding that he’s expecting a lot of issues, just like before.