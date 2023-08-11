BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners will continue to give municipalities time to vote on the decertification of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau as the county’s tourism promotion agency, despite a letter of separation that PAGO has drafted stating they will no longer be representing Jefferson County.
County Commissioner Scott North said their approach is that they are going to continue with the decertification process until every municipality has had the chance to speak on behalf of their people. He said they began to seek the support of the boroughs and townships for the decertification at the end of June or early July. He said because of the way the municipalities go through their meeting cycle, some of them are only having the opportunity to consider it for the first time. He said they have heard from all but seven of the 34 municipalities on the decertification. He said even though they have received PAGO’s letter and they are well past the 65 percent of the population threshold needed, they still feel it is important for those municipalities to be heard. He said they will give them until the end of this month, as some municipalities that had their meetings early in July did not have a long enough cycle to discuss and consider the issue.