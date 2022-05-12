BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners proclaimed the week of May 8 through May 14 as National Hospital Week in Jefferson County at their meeting Tuesday.
Herb Bullers, commission chair, and Scott North, vice chair, visited Punxsutawney Area Hospital on Monday.
“Total commitment starts at the top and carries through the complete organization and has complete involvement in the surrounding community,” Bullers said, adding that total commitment means in the time of pandemic, the team steps up its service and reduces the fear felt in the community.